Like New! This property feels BRAND NEW! Pride of ownership exudes everywhere through tasteful color selections, high end cabinetry, upgraded flooring, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, tiled showers, r.v. parking, extended backyard patio, safe/gun room, fenced yard, open concept kitchen, master suite AND an Oversized 868 Sq Foot 3 car garage! Contact The Michael Houck Real Estate Team to line up your private showing today by calling / texting 307.462.2622 !
3 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $400,000
