3 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $425,000

Beautiful new construction on a huge lot with room for Rvs and great views of the mountains. 3 bed 2.5 bath. 5 piece master bath and Jack and Jill bath between beds 2 and 3 with private sinks for the bedrooms. Large open Kitchen with walk in pantry. Gas Fireplace and AC. Upgrades throughout including Quartz counters in the kitchen with full tile backsplash and SS appliances (no fridge). Vaulted ceilings in LR, Kitchen and Master bedroom. 2 closets in the master bed.