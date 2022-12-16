Beautiful Oakridge plan main floor master with 5 piece master bath. 9' basement walls with a 3 car garage. Home will be upgraded with quartz counters in kitchen with full tile backsplash SS appliances (no fridge). Huge lot with unobstructed views to the south, plenty of room for RV. Interior pictures are from a previous build and may not represent the actual finishes used in this home upon completion.
3 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $459,000
