 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $459,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $459,000

Beautiful Oakridge plan main floor master with 5 piece master bath. 9' basement walls with a 3 car garage. Home will be upgraded with quartz counters in kitchen with full tile backsplash SS appliances (no fridge). Huge lot with unobstructed views to the south, plenty of room for RV. Interior pictures are from a previous build and may not represent the actual finishes used in this home upon completion.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News