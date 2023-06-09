Complete & Move-in ready home by Bighorn Builders! This spacious ranch-style home features an open floorplan, vaulted ceiling, luxurious master suite with walk-in closet, LVT flooring throughout the living area, 9' ceilings, Pella windows, gas fireplace and more! Don't miss out on this brand new home!
3 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $478,900
