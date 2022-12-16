 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $60,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $60,000

Have you been dreaming of moving into an affordable Like New Property where pride of ownership is evident? Well, this pristine home welcomes you. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bath, newer laminate flooring that is stunning and an updated kitchen that is sure to please anyone. Located now on a rental lot or is only months away from being allowed to move! Tour this Beautiful home today with John Trost at Broker One Real Estate at 307-259-0716

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News