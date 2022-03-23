Gorgeous east-side beauty on estate-sized lot with mature landscaping including 5 seperate outdoor living areas, waterfall water feature, fire pit, spacious deck with awning, maintenance-free decking and maintenance free exterior! Oversized 4-car garage, roomy kitchen, formal dining room plus eat-in kitchen, large open "great room" concept. Beautiful built-in bookshelves plus custom woodwork by Fowles Cabinetry. Home theater (includes seating!) full kitchen bar area, 500+ bottle wine room and much more!
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $1,275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It’s still unclear whether the man, identified as 29-year-old Blaine Clutter, died by his own hand or from police gunshots.
"He was just a very caring, loving kid, that's why it's hard to believe he would do something like that," Blaine Clutter's father said. "God bless his soul. I'm disappointed in him, but I still love him."
Authorities have not yet released a cause of death for the man whose body was found inside a home following a standoff in Evansville.
Authorities were responding to a man believed to be armed who barricaded himself into an Evansville home.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
The mother of Robbie Ramirez, who was shot and killed by Albany County sheriff's deputy Derek Colling, alleges the five missing seconds and deleted audio were crucial pieces of evidence in the case.
The partial summary judgment comes after criminal charges were filed against Paul McCown in U.S. District Court last week.
What do Rep. Liz Cheney, lawyer Harriet Hageman and a man once dubbed the 'Drugs Wizard' have in common? They're all running for Wyoming's lone U.S. House seat.
Survive and advance: McKinley Bradshaw knocked down a key 3-pointer and the Cowgirls outlasted Tulsa 97-90 in triple overtime in a WNIT classic.
University of Wyoming professor Jay Norton was identified as the victim in last week's deadly avalanche in the Teton Range.