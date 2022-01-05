 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $1,395,000

Gorgeous east-side beauty on estate-sized lot with mature landscaping including 5 seperate outdoor living areas, waterfall water feature, fire pit, spacious deck with awning, maintenance-free decking and maintenance free exterior! Oversized 4-car garage, roomy kitchen, formal dining room plus eat-in kitchen, large open "great room" concept. Beautiful built-in bookshelves plus custom woodwork by Fowles Cabinetry. Home theater (includes seating!) full kitchen bar area, 500+ bottle wine room and much more!

