Gorgeous east-side beauty on estate-sized lot with mature landscaping including 5 seperate outdoor living areas, waterfall water feature, fire pit, spacious deck with awning, maintenance-free decking and maintenance free exterior! Oversized 4-car garage, roomy kitchen, formal dining room plus eat-in kitchen, large open "great room" concept. Beautiful built-in bookshelves plus custom woodwork by Fowles Cabinetry. Home theater (includes seating!) full kitchen bar area, 500+ bottle wine room and much more!
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $1,500,000
Jeremy Dickson is known for his calm demeanor. Wife Carmen says he’s even analytical in his thought processes. Even after being mauled by a grizzly bear.
Grizzly 962 was not the first of 399’s children to die from human conflicts. Her only cub born the year before 962, nicknamed “Snowy” after its white snout, was hit by a car and killed.
A man in Wyoming allegedly tried getting out of a drunken driving charge by claiming his 4-year-old son was behind the wheel.
Wyoming hospitals were treating 249 COVID-19 patients on Thursday -- the most at any point during the pandemic.
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.
A body found near Hiland in September has been identified as Jay Carlos Montoya, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday.
Debbie Senft, 47, and Zachary Mussett, 26, both of Texarkana, Texas, are jailed in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, pending extradition to Oklahoma.
The head of Wyoming School Nurses Association says loosening existing vaccine requirements in K-12 schools could mean more illness and worse attendance.
Park officials identified the missing man as 26-year-old Jared Hembree. He was last seen near Game Warden Point in Moran.
Cheney is collecting more contributions from Wyomingites than in past elections. But her biggest support is now coming from outside states including Virginia, California and New York.