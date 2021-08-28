 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $135,000

Looking for maintenance free living? Well look no further…. This very nice Village of Sage Creek condo is one of the larger units. It has three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. You’ll enjoy relaxing on your patio with beautiful mountain views, playing at the tennis courts and gathering at the clubhouse for larger gatherings. For you personal tour please contact Jennifer Gladson with the J Team Casper RE/MAX The Group. 307-259-5074

