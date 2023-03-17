INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. This home is being sold AS IS, No LOANS. Four-level home in the Mesa development includes 9-foot main floor ceilings, Koch brand cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & gas range top. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. The main level is an open concept kitchen and living room with a stepdown to the laundry area, a 3rd full bathroom and garage entry. Unfinished basement, and foundation needs an underpin. Call Dorie G Nelson @Cornerstone Real Estate 307-267-1190.
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $139,800
