3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $145,000

  • Updated
This home is situated on a double lot offering two street access points for RV parking plus single detached garage. Build a shop or store your toys! The home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and an updated kitchen including newer appliances! Plus newer gutters and roof! To schedule an appointment call or text The Michael Houck Real Estate Team today at 307.462.2622!

