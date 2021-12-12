 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $146,900

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $146,900

Great location with 2 bathrooms with hot water heat. Lots of natural light and hardwood floors. This Brick Ranch style home has newer roof and updated boiler 3 bedroom down is non-conforming. Single attached garage. Call Kevin Bromley for more information 307-259-8087.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News