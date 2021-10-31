3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $148,000

This Very Cute Ranch home is just a little west of Poplar Street and features: Updated Stucco Exterior, Vinyl Windows, Architectural Roof, Updated flooring, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, Oversize Workshop with Attached Side Shed. The backyard is fenced and offers more parking off the Alley which could be used for RV parking! The home also has a Cover Patio for Summer BBQ's and Entertaining ..... Don't miss this home! Call or Text Jim @ 307-262-1095