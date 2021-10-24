 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $149,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $149,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $149,000

One level home with an open floor plan, 10x12 shed, fenced yard, updated flooring, paint & roof, large pantry and stainless appliances. Enjoy the spacious master suite along with 2 more bedrooms and bath. Tour today with Dorie G Nelson 307-267-1190 Cornerstone Real Estate

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News