 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $150,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $150,000

Lots of potential with this tree area bungalow. Unique floor plan with a south facing sun room, vaulted ceilings in the great room & large bedrooms. There is a large, attached one car garage & an additional shop building. Newer water heater and updated lower level bathroom. There is tons of space for in the alley for parking. Lower level bedroom is non conforming. Contact Team WyoCity at Real Estate Leaders for more info. NOTE: Selling "AS IS". Will not go FHA or VA.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Towing, trucking companies at odds with agencies over pricing

Towing, trucking companies at odds with agencies over pricing

Reports of some towing companies charging excessively high prices for vehicle recovery are common throughout Wyoming and the trucking community. In an industry deregulated by the federal government — and left that way by local and state agencies — there’s a growing debate between those who view this alleged predatory practice as a serious problem and others who deny it completely.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News