3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $155,000

Excellent condition 1-Level Living at a great price! **Check out the 3-D Virtual Tour at www.REL247.com.** This home should easily qualify for FHA,VA,WCDA or Conventional Financing. Remodeled Kitchen w/Hickory Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Vinyl Windows, fully remodeled Bathroom w/Tile & custom shower, Paint, 125 Amp Electrical Service,Flooring, Lighting & Trim. This home is Turn-Key-Ready! Call Kris & Jennifer Beevers~Real Estate Leaders (307-262-4372) to see this home today!

