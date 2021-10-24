 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $155,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $155,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $155,000

This home features 3 bedrooms, with family room, recreation room , "cave" room, large back deck overlooking the fenced back yard. Corner lot has off street/RV parking, alley access and large shed w/workbench. Although the home is currently set up as a single family residence, the current zoning allows for many possibilities with current and future potential, including businesses and home offices. Seller is a licensed Real Estate Broker in the State of Wyoming. Call Brian Cooper at (307) 233-4440 for tour.

