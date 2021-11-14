 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $159,900

There is room to stretch on the land of this west side home! This home comes with a huge yard at the back of the home. The home features a large kitchen with plenty of cupboard space, a beautifully landscaped front yard, and plenty of parking in the garage and drive. Don't miss this wonderful investment opportunity! This is an Estate Sale and the home is being SOLD ''AS IS WHERE IS" CONVENTIONAL OR CASH ONLY!!

