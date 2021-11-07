3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $160,000

Lots of potential for investor, contractor or landlord with this tree area bungalow. NOTE: Selling "AS IS". Will not go FHA or VA. Unique floor plan with a south facing sun room, vaulted ceilings in the great room & large bedrooms. There is a large, attached one car garage & an additional shop building. Newer water heater and updated lower level bathroom. There is tons of space for in the alley for parking. Lower level bedroom is non conforming. Contact Team WyoCity at Real Estate Leaders for more info.