3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $162,900

AMAZING NEW PRICE AND PRICED TO SELL!!!! This cute 3 bed 1 bath ranch style home is located in a nice neighborhood in west Casper. This home has original hardwood flooring, new paint throughout, new privacy fencing and is situated on a corner lot with lots of parking. Samsung washer and dryer included in purchase price. This listing is being sold AS IS WHERE IS! It did go FHA last year and is now vacant. Call Rae Tarasoff @ Tarasoff Properties, LLC 307-696-7292 for your personal tour.