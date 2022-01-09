 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $162,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $162,900

AMAZING NEW PRICE AND PRICED TO SELL!!!! This cute 3 bed 1 bath ranch style home is located in a nice neighborhood in west Casper. This home has original hardwood flooring, new paint throughout, new privacy fencing and is situated on a corner lot with lots of parking. Samsung washer and dryer included in purchase price. This listing is being sold AS IS WHERE IS! It did go FHA last year and is now vacant. Call Rae Tarasoff @ Tarasoff Properties, LLC 307-696-7292 for your personal tour.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Casper attorney suspended for three years

Casper attorney suspended for three years

The attorney will be suspended for three years after the state bar found he neglected a divorce case for months, did not follow his client’s directions and violated a court order.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News