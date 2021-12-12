 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $164,900

Great one level Ranch home in Fort Casper with front and back landscaping. Has 3 nice storage sheds with alley access and RV Parking in the back. Lot of mature trees. New carpet and a new hot water heater. 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with central air. Call Kevin for more information regarding this property. 307-259-8087

