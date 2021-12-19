 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $169,900

NEW PRICE!!!! This cute 3 bed 1 bath ranch style home is located in a nice neighborhood in west Casper. This home has original hardwood flooring, new paint throughout, new privacy fencing and is situated on a corner lot with lots of parking. Samsung washer and dryer included in purchase price. Call Rae Tarasoff @ Tarasoff Properties, LLC 307-696-7292 for your personal tour.

