Great one level Ranch home in Fort Casper with front and back landscaping. Has 3 nice storage sheds with alley access and RV Parking in the back. Lot of mature trees. New carpet and a new hot water heater. 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with central air. Call Kevin for more information regarding this property. 307-259-8087
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $169,900
