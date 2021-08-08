3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $169,900

Quaint ranch style home on a large corner lot in a quiet, family friendly neighborhood. One level living in this three bedroom, one bath charmer would be perfect for the family just starting out or empty-nesters looking to downsize. Home is move in ready and is close to EVERYTHING including schools, parks, and grocery stores! The large lot is shaded, front and back, with beautiful, mature trees. All appliances, including washer and dryer, will stay.