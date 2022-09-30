 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $170,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $170,000

INVESTMENT PROPERTY. This home is being sold AS IS, No FHA/VA/WCDA LOANS. Four-level home in the Mesa development includes 9-foot main floor ceilings, Koch brand cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & gas range top. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. The main level is an open concept kitchen and living room with a stepdown to the laundry area, a 3rd full bathroom and garage entry. Unfinished basement. Dorie G Nelson @Cornerstone Real Estate 307-267-1190.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News