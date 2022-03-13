This One-Level Home is quietly nestled next to one of Casper's walking pathways but is also very close to all the east side shopping and schools! This Home features space for RV parking, three bedrooms and one bathroom and comes with two large sheds in the backyard!
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $172,000
