3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $173,000

Welcome is all you'll be feeling when you walk into this well maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Featuring Newer paint throughout home, newer ceiling fans, built-in china cabinet in living room. Kitchen with granite countertops, newer backsplash and under cabinet lighting. The bathroom with river rock flooring and newer toilet. Backyard with new chain link fence, cobblestone patio and alley access. Additional extras; newer water heater, windows, insulation in attic,