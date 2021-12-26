Check out this adorable home! Three bedrooms one bathroom all on one level. Great updates throughout. Brand new storage shed on a large lot with alley access. This home is conveniently located near all the shopping on the east side of town. Contact Jennifer Gladson with the J Team Casper RE/MAX the Group for your private showing 307-259-5074.
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $175,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wyoming Cowboys have lost six players to NCAA transfer portal since the end of the regular season.
Wyoming QB Levi Williams ran straight off the blue turf into the transfer portal with star WR Isaiah Neyor after leading Pokes to Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win.
Wyoming rushed for 401 yards during a 52-38 victory over Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday at Albertsons Stadium.
Employees of a nearby gas station said authorities surrounded the same house earlier Tuesday while responding to a domestic dispute.
In sheer panic, the teens fled across two states as their friend died in the backseat.
Police set up a perimeter around the residence and took the apparent victim to Wyoming Medical Center with injuries.
The storm closed highways, schools, businesses and public offices, and cleanup cost the city more than half a million dollars.
A man was found dead inside an Evansville home that caught fire around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said.
Wyoming Cowboys super seniors deliver in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
The vote came about as a result of what some board members perceived to be disrespect from a resident who was appealing the library’s decision to keep a book in the teen section.