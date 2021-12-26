 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $175,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $175,000

Check out this adorable home! Three bedrooms one bathroom all on one level. Great updates throughout. Brand new storage shed on a large lot with alley access. This home is conveniently located near all the shopping on the east side of town. Contact Jennifer Gladson with the J Team Casper RE/MAX the Group for your private showing 307-259-5074.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News