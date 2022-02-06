 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $175,000

Well cared for home at a great price! **Check out the 3-D Virtual Tour at www.REL247.com.** 1 Year Home Warranty included in the Sale. This home has 3-Bedrooms, 1-Bathroom, New Carpet, Hardwood Floors, Architectural Roof, & Large Fenced Yard w/ 2 Storage Sheds! Call Kris & Jennifer Beevers ~ Real Estate Leaders (307-262-4372) to see this home today!

