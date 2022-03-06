 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $177,000

  • Updated
This beautiful 1997 manufactured home sits on a permanent foundation, on a large corner lot with a spacious parking pad to the right side of the home. New roof was installed in 2018. With a storage shed in the backyard, and a raised garden this home would be perfect for those with a green thumb! Spacious kitchen with tons of storage, and this home gets great natural lighting. Laundry room includes a sink. Master bathroom has a large tub, and separate walk in shower complete with his and hers sinks.

