3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $178,500

Westside One Level Ranch Style Home... This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has newer windows, Updated main bath, New light fixtures, New painting, New flooring, Refreshed Kitchen Cabinets with appliances plus Washer & Dryer! The Living room has a hearth ready for your Gas or Pellet Fireplace. Extras include vinyl siding, fenced yard, RV Parking and a one car garage. Call or Text Jim @ 307-262-1095