3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $179,000

This Ranch Style Home has 2 bedrooms Up and 1 non conforming down, an updated bath on the main level, large living room, spacious kitchen with appliances, 2 additional rooms in the basement, hardwood floors, laminate flooring, newer vinyl windows, updated roof, Vinyl Siding and a 8400 sq ft Lot with Alley Access! Room to build a Garage! All of this for Under $200,000!! Hurry and Call or Text Jim to see this home 307-262-1095