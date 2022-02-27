3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $180,000

This is a Cute 3 bedroom home close to Mike Cedar Park! The entry level has 2 bedrooms, updated full bath, living room and an updated kitchen with Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher. The lower level the family room has new carpeting & painting, the spacious laundry room and the 3rd non conforming bedroom. Additionally this home has been mostly painted. Pull into the attached single car garage and get out of the snowy nights! Enjoy the backyard in the summertime!