 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $182,900

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $182,900

One level with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and an attached 1 car garage. Steel siding and soffits for very little maintenance on the exterior, private back yard with a patio and foliage. This home has great curb appeal and was built as a Medallion home. Recently new carpet was installed in the living room, hall and bedrooms. This home has been a rental for many years. With some fresh paint and a little updating this will make someone a great home! Contact Donna Martensen 307-262-0461

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News