One level with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and an attached 1 car garage. Steel siding and soffits for very little maintenance on the exterior, private back yard with a patio and foliage. This home has great curb appeal and was built as a Medallion home. Recently new carpet was installed in the living room, hall and bedrooms. This home has been a rental for many years. With some fresh paint and a little updating this will make someone a great home! Contact Donna Martensen 307-262-0461
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $182,900
