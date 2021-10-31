3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $182,900

One level with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and an attached 1 car garage. Steel siding and soffits for very little maintenance on the exterior, private back yard with a patio and foliage. This home has great curb appeal and was built as a Medallion home. Recently new carpet was installed in the living room, hall and bedrooms. This home has been a rental for many years. With some fresh paint and a little updating this will make someone a great home! Contact Donna Martensen 307-262-0461