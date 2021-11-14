 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $185,000

The One! Unique home has been newly renovated and ready for you to make it your own. Main Bath is a tiled masterpiece! Living room is enormous and ready for entertaining. Set on an established corner lot and priced to sell. Don't wait! Contact Rita Parker, 307-247-0963,  with No Place Like Home Real Estate, Inc to tour it today!

