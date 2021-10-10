 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $185,000

Check out this great 3 bed, 1.75 bath home in a fantastic Casper neighborhood! Huge backyard with alley access. New flooring, tile, backsplash, and newer roof are some of the great updates you will see. Some of the very important work you cannot see is a brand new sewer line and newer electrical. This home features a master bedroom with adjoining bath which is an uncommon feature in this floor plan. Call Kim McJunkin for your personal tour 307.267.5018.

