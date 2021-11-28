 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $185,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $185,000

Very nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath on one level! Features include: hardwood floors, large picture window in living room, updated kitchen with appliances included, extra large closet in master bedroom, and a great fenced yard with a patio. There is a single car garage off the alley. Come take a look! Call or text Diane Waldron with Real Estate Leaders for more information or a personal tour. 307-267-1516. Thank you!

