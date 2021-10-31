Move In Ready! Recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located near grocery store, shopping, and fast food. Home has so many great features new kitchen with white cabinets, butcher block counter stop and stainless appliances. New paint and carpeting through out the home too. Home has updated windows, vinyl siding, newer roof, new gas line and tankless hot water, gas heating stove. Mature landscaping with a fully fenced front and back yard, oversized single car garage that could fit 2 cars tandemly 13x37.
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $185,000
