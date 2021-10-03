 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $185,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $185,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $185,000

Well taken care of ranch style home. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, kitchen with appliances, single car garage, newer windows, sprinkler system, large backyard with patio, 2 sheds and vinyl fencing. For your personal tour call or text Jim Edgeworth 307-262-1095.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News