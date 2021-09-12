This home has hardwood floors, built-in breakfast bar, built-in shelving in closets, fresh paint, a huge insulated shed and full basement with family room and 1 bedroom and 3/4 bathroom. Call for a tour - Tricia Lichty 307-277-0750
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $185,000
- Updated
School districts in Lander and Lovell have changed their quarantine policies amid a statewide surge in cases. That shift is inconsistent with guidance from the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Updated
Investigators found the victim's body in a creek near a homestead property on the northeast side of Coal Mountain Road. He had been stabbed at least 25 times.
- Updated
"I have asked the Attorney General to stand prepared to take all actions to oppose this administration’s unconstitutional overreach of executive power. It has no place in America. Not now, and not ever," Gordon said in a statement.
- Updated
"It's tragic opportunism, frankly," Cheney said of Hageman's candidacy and Trump's endorsement. Hageman responded: "She jumped ship, dogpaddled over to the Democrats' boat, and is shooting back at us now."
Wyoming's COVID spike is putting increasing pressure on the state's hospitals, schools and workforce
-
- 11 min to read
During the current COVID surge, hospitals, schools and local businesses are largely on their own, left to grapple with a new environment of personal choice.
- Updated
Two sources told the Star-Tribune that Harriet Hageman met with Trump in mid-August and got the call that she was chosen for the endorsement early last week.
- Updated
The decision to endorse Hageman puts pressure on the rest of the candidates -- do they rally behind her to unseat Cheney or remain in the race and potentially split the vote, making it more likely the incumbent wins next year?
- Updated
Casper Fire-EMS said in a statement Thursday that they believe the deadly fire was accidentally ignited by heat from the overloaded cord.
- Updated
Local man Thomas A. Hammell, 60, died at the scene of the wreck.
- Updated
Sean Chambers' late touchdown run lifts Cowboys to victory.