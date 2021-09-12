 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $185,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $185,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $185,000

This home has hardwood floors, built-in breakfast bar, built-in shelving in closets, fresh paint, a huge insulated shed and full basement with family room and 1 bedroom and 3/4 bathroom. Call for a tour - Tricia Lichty 307-277-0750

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News