Darling one level garage conversion in Ft. Casper subdivision. This property was completely updated in 2020. The gleaming hardwood floors, butcher block countertops and open kitchen concept are truly show stoppers! You even have room for a dining room table and a walkout to the back deck/yard. The windows are only a year old; the natural daylight truly illuminates throughout this home. 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, brand new never been used "Tuff" shed, fenced yard and alley access. For more details, please
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $185,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Multiple school districts in Wyoming have faced the loss of staff members over a mask requirement, as part of the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- Updated
The teen was suspended for defying the mask rule, and when she returned to school, she was cited for trespassing. When she still refused to leave, she was arrested.
Sissy Goodwin gained national attention as a Wyoming man who wore women's clothes. A year after his death, his wife is keeping his legacy alive.
- Updated
For the past year, Sissy Goodwin's wife has been working to preserve his memory. He opened up his life to others because he wanted to help people like him. This is her way of honoring that wish.
- Updated
Police declined to provide details on the incident at the high school because it involved a juvenile. They did say it was tied to the district's mask requirement.
- Updated
The female grizzly attacked the hunter after a "sudden encounter" while he was elk hunting. The sow's two cubs were later euthanized.
Wyoming's largest hospital reports zero open ICU beds Friday as unvaccinated put pressure on medical facilities statewide
- Updated
There were 171 people hospitalized at Wyoming Medical Center on Friday morning, meaning at most, fewer than 10 inpatient beds were open across the entire facility.
- Updated
Is an end to the Kanye West era near in Cody?
- Updated
More children were hospitalized with COVID-19 in September than in any month since the pandemic arrived in Wyoming, according to state data.
- Updated
Four concerts set for this month in Casper have been canceled including Toby Keith and Nelly.
Wyoming billionaire accounts for nearly all of $54 million in private donations raised for Texas border wall plan
- Updated
A Wyoming billionaire who has previously bankrolled attempts to defend controversial immigration laws is responsible for nearly all the donations to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s $54 million border wall fund.