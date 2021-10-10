3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $185,500

Darling one level garage conversion in Ft. Casper subdivision. This property was completely updated in 2020. The gleaming hardwood floors, butcher block countertops and open kitchen concept are truly show stoppers! You even have room for a dining room table and a walkout to the back deck/yard. The windows are only a year old; the natural daylight truly illuminates throughout this home. 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, brand new never been used "Tuff" shed, fenced yard and alley access. For more details, please