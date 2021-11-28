 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $187,500

Very nice twin home located in the sought after west side. Home is located on a corner lot so there is lots of additional parking space. This is a nice home that just There is an additional fridge in the garage that is staying. The water heater is only 3 months old and the central air has a new compressor. Roof is 3 years old. Home just needs a little TLC. This property is being sold "as is, where is" condition. Beautiful views of the mountain!!!

