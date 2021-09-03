 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $189,000

Beautiful newer home on the East side. 1080 Square feet and One-level living with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms make this a super cozy home. Enjoy the quaint backyard (with no immediate neighbors to the rear) from the comfort of a well built deck. Call Troy Mack with Platinum Properties of Casper for your personal tour...(307) 267-4243.

