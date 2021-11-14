 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $194,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $194,000

Charming 1-level home in a quiet West-Casper neighborhood. This well-maintained home features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and an attached 1-car garage. Enjoy a fully landscaped front and backyard with privacy fencing and RV parking. Seller is including hot tub in the back yard. For more information or to schedule your private showing, call or text Rachel Krueger Logan @ 307-258-7937.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wanda Sue Land-Atkinson

Wanda Sue Land-Atkinson

CASPER—It is with great sorrow that we announce our beloved Wanda has passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Wyoming Medical Center due …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News