3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $194,500

Wonderfully updated 3-bed 1-bath home near downtown Casper! Enjoy over 1,300 sq. ft. of all new double pane windows with fabulous natural lighting, all new flooring throughout, new interior and exterior paint, fully remodeled kitchen and bathroom, new plumbing and electrical fixtures, new roof and gutters, split A/C and extra-heating unit, fully fenced back (privacy fencing) and front (chain link) yards, 1-car detached garage, and complete home security system.