Presenting a wonderful ONE LEVEL home with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and an additional bonus room off the back. 1390 SF of living space, a 2 car detached garage w/ newer garage door, alley access, a couple of storage sheds, a covered patio, and a fenced backyard. Need space for parking your RV? This home has it! Don't delay, get to looking at this one before it's gone! Call Trish Ades 307-797-4625 OR Stacey Balster 307-259-0592 with Real Estate Leaders for your private showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $195,000
