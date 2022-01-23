 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $195,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $195,000

Don’t miss out on this great investment opportunity. This listing consists of a 3 bed 2 bath mobile home that is not on a permanent foundation with a large shop. You can move into the home or use it as a rental property while still having access to the shop. Zoned commercial, these types of properties are harder to come by and you don’t want to miss out on this one! Call Jason Lewis if you have any questions!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Towing, trucking companies at odds with agencies over pricing

Towing, trucking companies at odds with agencies over pricing

Reports of some towing companies charging excessively high prices for vehicle recovery are common throughout Wyoming and the trucking community. In an industry deregulated by the federal government — and left that way by local and state agencies — there’s a growing debate between those who view this alleged predatory practice as a serious problem and others who deny it completely.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News