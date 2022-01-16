Previously held EXCLUSIVE! Located close to downtown this 1917 home has lots of new with some old charm! New roof, hard wood flooring refinished, some new windows, paint plus the whole basement has been renovated. Single detached garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $197,900
