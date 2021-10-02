3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $199,900

Under Contract When Published! Westside One Level! Lots of NEW...luxury vinyl planking, carpet, some light fixtures, central air, sprinkler system, dishwasher, paint, french door to the patio. Family room could be 4th bedroom. Alley access, right next to Meadow Park on a large lot. Newer roof, and maintenance free vinyl siding. Fenced yard, storage shed, off street parking. Walk to Cottonwood Elementary, shopping. For more info call Jennifer Baros 307-267-1270.