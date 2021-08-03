3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $2,575,000

One of Casper's most beautiful and elegant homes. Situated on an estate lot with amazing landscaping and mountain views. Open floor plan with varied ceiling heights and wood beams throughout. This home features an elevator, and dumbwaiter from the kitchen to downstairs. All rooms and closets are very spacious with custom features. Beautiful stone and tiled baths. Marble floors in living room and office. High end window treatments throughout along with top of the line appliances.